Exhausted and bedraggled after six months of bruising negotiations, the four parties in the new coalition this week hauled themselves over the start line. While the VVD filled the cabinet with heavyweight international statesmen and NSC appointed senior judges and diplomats, the PVV posted fans of Nazi “Umvolkung” theories.

The breakthrough came just in time for Mark Rutte to take over the top job at Nato, having slipped a few sweeteners into Viktor Orbán’s coffee.

Nearly half of international residents in the Netherlands have experienced or witnessed discrimination, a survey for Dutch News shows.

Oranje kick off their campaign with a thunderous strike of Wout Weghorst’s boot, but the cricketers are out of the T20 World Cup following a Sri Lankan thrashing. And the flags are out in Scheveningen for the new herring season.