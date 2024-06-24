In May 2024, existing owner-occupied dwellings were 8.6% more expensive, on average, relative to one year previously. Prices were 1.1 % higher in May than they were in April. This is clear from the price index for existing owner-occupied dwellings by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and The Netherlands’ Cadastre, Land Registry and Mapping Agency (Kadaster).

The price index for existing owner-occupied dwellings increased by 1.1 percent in May relative to April. House prices in the Netherlands peaked in July 2022. After that, they declined for a year. Since June 2023, prices of owner-occupied dwellings have been increasing again. In May 2024, prices were on average 1.8 percent higher than the previous peak in July 2022.

According to The Netherlands’ Cadastre, the total number of dwellings bought and sold recorded during the month of May stood at 17,591. That is an increase of 16.5 percent relative to one year previously. In the first five months of this year, a total of 77,721 dwellings changed ownership; an increase of almost 14 percent year on year.

In May, the average transaction price for an owner-occupied dwelling was 445,430 euros. However, it is not the transaction price but the price index that is used to determine price changes for existing owner-occupied dwellings. Unlike the price index, the average transaction price does not take into account differences in the quality of homes.

