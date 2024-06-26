Saturday 29 June is Dutch Veterans Day (Nederlandse Veteranendag). A large part of The Hague city centre will then be closed to traffic. Many parking garages will also be closed and public transport diverted.

The streets where the parade route will be closed to all traffic on Saturday 29 June from 09:00 to 16:00 at the latest. This also applies to a large area around it. The route of the parade runs from the Malieveld over the Koningskade, via the Korte and Lange Voorhout to the Kneuterdijk. Continues via the Buitenhof, the Hofweg, the Spui, the Kalvermarkt, the Velvet Burgwal, the Herengracht, the Prinsessegracht via the Bosbrug back to Malieveld.

Local traffic can enter the closed area until 09:00 and exit until 10:00 via Kneuterdijk, Hofweg and Spui. There will be crossings for pedestrians in a number of places.

Parking

Parking on the parade route is prohibited from 06:00 to 16:00.

The Malieveld, Grote Markt, Bagijnestraat, Muzenplein (Vluwelen Burgwal), Plein, Museumkwartier and the Ministry of Finance garages will not accessible between 09:00 and 16:00. The parking garage under the Grote Marktstraat and Kalvermarkt will only accessible via the Grote Markt entrance.

Public transport

On Saturday 29 June, there will be no public transport in the centre until 18:00. Trams 1, 9, 15, 16 and 17 and buses 20, 22, 24 and 28 run a different route.