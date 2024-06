In a recent survey, of young people aged 18-34 still living with their parents who indicated that they would like to leave home and live independently, only 45 percent actually moved out in 2021-22. In 2015-16 that percentage was 51 percent. Even more young people living with their parents would like to buy a home of their own, but the share of those who moved into rental property has remained unchanged.

Young people living in the Randstad conurbation who would like to leave their parents’ home are less likely to actually do so than those living outside the Randstad. These are the results of new research conducted by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).