Several opposition parties stayed away from this week’s ministerial hearings, fearing it would become a political circus. It turned out to be a game of reverse charades in which Marjolein Faber and the other PVV candidates expended a huge amount of words in saying nothing.

Mark Rutte headed off to his future workplace of Brussels for one last European leaders’ summit before he takes the helm at Nato.

A homeless man went viral after handing in a wallet containing €2000.

Hugo de Jonge steered through a major rent control law in his last act as housing minister. And the Dutch football team will be hoping to stay away from home a bit longer after receiving a tongue-lashing from the media following their dramatic defeat to Austria.