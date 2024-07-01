The gemeente will be replacing the asphalt of the road and cycle paths of the Dr. Kuyperstraat and Mauritskade to the Parkstraat-Alexanderstraat intersection. The parking spaces and sidewalks will also be repaved. The work will take place in 2 phases .

During the first phase from 1 July to 28 July the road, pavement and kerb in the direction of Koningskade will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

In the second phase from 29 July to 23 August, the road will closed to traffic in both directions and the pavement on the waterside will also closed to pedestrians.

Image: Gemeente Den Haag