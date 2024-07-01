The gemeente  will be  replacing the asphalt of the road  and cycle paths of the Dr. Kuyperstraat and Mauritskade to the Parkstraat-Alexanderstraat intersection. The parking spaces  and sidewalks will also be repaved. The work  will take place  in  2 phases .

During the first phase from 1 July to 28 July  the road, pavement and kerb  in the direction of Koningskade will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

In  the second phase from 29 July to 23 August,  the road will closed to traffic  in both directions  and the pavement on the waterside will also closed to pedestrians.

 

Image:  Gemeente Den Haag