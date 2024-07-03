This coming Saturday, the  Extinction Rebellion (XR) is planning  again to block  the Utrechtsebaan  (beginning  of  the A12)  near the Malieveld  from 13:00.   XR   is  protesting  against the benefits that the government uses to encourage the use of fossil fuels. XR’s last attempt to do this was prevented by the police in April. Activists then took to other thoroughfares.

The Hague’s mayor  Jan van Zanen has banned protests on the  Utrechtsebaan, however, on Saturday.  approval has been given for  XR, together with other organizations, to  hold a ‘protestival’ including speakers and music on the Malieveld.

 