This coming Saturday, the Extinction Rebellion (XR) is planning again to block the Utrechtsebaan (beginning of the A12) near the Malieveld from 13:00. XR is protesting against the benefits that the government uses to encourage the use of fossil fuels. XR’s last attempt to do this was prevented by the police in April. Activists then took to other thoroughfares.

The Hague’s mayor Jan van Zanen has banned protests on the Utrechtsebaan, however, on Saturday. approval has been given for XR, together with other organizations, to hold a ‘protestival’ including speakers and music on the Malieveld.