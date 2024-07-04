The Scheveningen International fireworks festival, which was to be renamed the Halo festival this year, will not take place in 2024. Despite a subsidy of €150,000 from The Hague gemeente the organisers was unable to raise the rest of the required half a million euros budget for the event which was scheduled to take place in August.

The once popular summer festival attracted thousands of visitors with its spectacular fireworks displays. However, since 2018, it has been cancelled year after year for various reasons.