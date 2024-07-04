The  Scheveningen  International  fireworks festival,  which was  to be  renamed the Halo festival this year, will not take place in 2024. Despite a subsidy of  €150,000 from  The Hague gemeente  the organisers was  unable to raise the rest  of  the required  half a million euros budget for the event which was scheduled to take place in August.

The once popular  summer festival attracted thousands of visitors with its spectacular fireworks displays. However, since 2018, it has been cancelled year after year for various reasons.

Source: De Scheveninger