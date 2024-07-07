Dick Schoof’s honeymoon period turns out to be even shorter than Joost Klein’s Eurovision campaign as the new coalition’s first debate descends into chaos and infighting.

Mark Rutte headed off on his bike to Nato after getting to say his favourite word on television one last time.

The impending change of government also caused anxiety at Keti Koti about the future of the proposed slavery museum.

The Covid lockdowns turn out to have inspired a new enthusiasm for recreational walking. And at Euro 2024, the under-fire Dutch team step up a gear and now face Turkey in Berlin in the quarter-finals.