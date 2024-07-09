The foundation Orphans Feeding Foundation (www.off-ngo.org), which was founded by internationals working in The Hague, is the only international NGO actually returning deported children back to Ukraine.

The events this week, where 40 missiles landed on civilian targets in Kyiv, including their partners Ohmatdyt, the children’s hospital, remind us that we need to continue our awareness work too, as many people are not aware of the tragic situation those children live in.

Last year Orphans Feeding Foundation filmed a video in the ADO Den Haag stadium, where they placed 300 young ADO players on the pitch, to show “BRING KIDS BACK” from a drone view. With the music gracefully offered by FatBoy Slim and the video directed by award winning Dutch producer Bram van Splunteren, this 1min video is a reminder that we should all work towards the return of those children.