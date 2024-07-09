Yesterday, , Mayor Aboutaleb of Rotterdam festively opened the new Rotterdam section in Madurodam. This new addition to the park features detailed, iconic buildings to scale, including the Markthal, the Depot and the cube houses.

With opening new Rotterdam section, visitors can enjoy various new Rotterdam icons. The impressive models of De Rotterdam, the Markthal, the Depot, the Euromast, the Erasmus Bridge, the cube houses, SS Rotterdam, Hotel New York, Station Blaak and Restaurant De Boompjes show why Rotterdam is known for its modern and innovative architecture.

There are also many interactive and playful elements hidden in Rotterdam buildings that visitors can look for. For example, an abseiler can be seen on the Euromast and the beloved Rotterdam elephant Olli is hidden in the park. Visitors can also put the window cleaner to work at De Rotterdam by controlling it themselves. And visitors can ‘ring a bell’ with well-known and lesser-known Rotterdammers in the Markthal.

Photo: Opening of the new Rotterdam section with Rotterdam children’s mayor Dominique, mayor Aboutaleb and mayor of Madurodam Noor. Photographer: Michael Graste.