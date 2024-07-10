It is with great sadness that we announce that STET’s application for structural funding from the Municipality was not successful. This means that from 2025 onwards, STET as we know it will close its doors. We regret that the committee was not able to see the value of the work that we do and the diverse, inclusive and international theatre and education programme that we have brought to The Hague and it’s local and international community for nearly two decades.

Until early 2025, we will continue to provide The Hague with our programme of the highest quality international work (make sure to check out our upcoming programme and our No Limits Festival!) and we will take some time to contemplate STET’S future.

We want to thank each of you for supporting STET over the last 18 years. We know that this is sad news to deliver but be assured that the team at STET remain hopeful that a future STET can continue in one way or another. If you would like to show your support or get in contact with us, feel free to send us a message or an email at info@theenglishtheatre.nl

STET’s History

In 2004 Dutch native Elske van Holk returned to the Netherlands from the UK after having worked for 6 years at Southwark Playhouse, an innovative and leading fringe theatre in South London. Soon she started laying the groundwork for what would become STET The English Theatre in 2006 with a performance by British theatre company Illyria who have been returning every year since.

In the following years Elske has brought important, fun, endearing, political and mesmerizing performances by established and emerging artists from all over the globe to The Hague with highlights like The Hague’s Shakespeare festival of 2016. She, very passionately and with a big heart, has connected many artists and audiences alike and has done a great job at promoting English theatre from every part of the world.

Since then the team has grown with an amazing international team of professionals in the departments of education, production, programming, marketing, technical assistance and of course our amazing volunteers.