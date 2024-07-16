The gemeente is predicting that the number of residents, commuters and visitors in The Hague will increase in the coming years. This growth will put extra pressure on public space. At the same time, the city aims to be climate neutral by 2030. To tackle these challenges and improve the quality of life, The Hague is committed to a “Shared Mobility Strategy”. This strategy gives an impetus to the use of shared vehicles and sustainable transport methods

The gemeente wants to increase the offering and accessibility of shared mobility. This is done through improvements in the areas of availability, affordability, acceptability, usability and experience. They plan to work with shared mobility providers to make its use and benefits better known.

Mobility Alderman Arjen Kapteijns: “By facilitating more shared mobility and mobility hubs, we not only promote cleaner air and less traffic, but also a more liveable city for all its residents and visitors. In this way we make the city more attractive for everyone.” Recent experiences with shared mobility show that shared cars and shared cargo bikes contribute effectively to the mobility transition. “Shared cars free up space in the streets and shared cargo bikes replace short car journeys. As a result, both residents and visitors of The Hague increasingly see shared mobility as a good alternative for their daily journeys,” said the Alderman.

The gemeente wants to make the use of shared vehicles more attractive and affordable for more people. With the expansion of shared vehicles, the council wants shared cars and shared cargo bikes to be available on almost every street by 2030.The construction of mobility hubs should reduce the nuisance caused by illegally parked shared scooters and bicycles. Finally, the gemeente wants to make the use of shared vehicles more attractive and affordable for more people.

The gemeente plans to prioritise the use of shared cargo bikes over shared scooters. Also make agreements with neighbouring municipalities for cross-border journeys as well as ensure that in new housing projects, shared mobility is tailored to resident’s needs.

Affordability is an important aspect here. In short, “Shared mobility contributes to a liveable and accessible city. Fewer parked vehicles create space for bicycle parking, climate adaptation, playing and meeting.

Photo: Gemeente Den Haag