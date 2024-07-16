The gemeente  is predicting  that the  number of residents, commuters and visitors in The Hague will increase in the coming years. This growth  will put extra pressure on public space. At the same time, the city aims to be climate neutral by 2030. To tackle these challenges and improve the quality of life, The Hague is committed to a  “Shared Mobility Strategy”. This strategy gives an impetus to the use of shared vehicles and sustainable transport methods

The gemeente wants  to   increase the offering and accessibility  of shared mobility. This is done through improvements in the areas of availability, affordability, acceptability, usability and experience. They  plan to work with  shared mobility providers to make its use and benefits better known.

Mobility  Alderman  Arjen Kapteijns: “By facilitating more shared mobility and mobility hubs, we not only promote cleaner air and less traffic, but also a more liveable city for all its residents and visitors. In this way we make the city more attractive for everyone.” Recent experiences with shared mobility show that shared cars and shared cargo bikes contribute effectively to the mobility transition. “Shared cars free up space in the streets and shared cargo bikes replace short car journeys. As a result, both residents and visitors of The Hague increasingly see shared mobility as a good alternative for their daily journeys,” said the Alderman.

The  gemeente wants to make the use of shared vehicles more attractive and affordable for more people. With the expansion of shared vehicles, the council wants shared cars and shared cargo bikes to be available on almost every street by 2030.The construction of mobility hubs should reduce the nuisance caused by illegally parked shared scooters and bicycles. Finally, the gemeente  wants to make the use of shared vehicles more attractive and affordable for more people.

The gemeente plans to prioritise the use of shared cargo bikes  over  shared scooters. Also make agreements with neighbouring municipalities for cross-border  journeys as well as  ensure that in new housing  projects, shared mobility is  tailored  to  resident’s needs.

Affordability is an important aspect here. In short, “Shared mobility contributes to a liveable and accessible city. Fewer parked vehicles create space for bicycle parking, climate adaptation, playing and meeting.

 

 

Photo: Gemeente Den Haag