The Hague has put its nightlife in the spotlight with a brand new Night Vision. This means, among other things: night exemptions outside the usual hotspots, an incentive scheme for night initiatives and more talent from The Hague at night. With the Night Vision, The Hague is giving an important boost to nightlife and night culture. The gemeente has drawn up this vision together with night stakeholders: from club owners to the police and from residents to catering entrepreneurs.

The Night Vision contains a series of initiatives and policy changes that will be implemented in the coming years. This will create space for new night initiatives at suitable locations, even outside the usual entertainment areas. A condition for these initiatives is that at least 25% of the programming consists of talent from The Hague, so that local (beginning) artists have a place to develop their talent.

The Night Vision is designed to create a vibrant, safe and inclusive nightlife that contributes to the economic, social and cultural vitality of The Hague. “With the Night Vision we really offer the night sector perspective again,” says alderman Saskia Bruines (Economic Development, Culture). “After 20 years of unchanged policy, it is high time to embrace our beloved night in The Hague and give it more space. The people of The Hague deserve a lively nightlife in their own city.”

Night Mayor Pat Smith: “The Night Vision was developed with passion, drive and the same energy that has driven the night to continually reinvent itself over the decades.”

Photo: Jurriaan Brobbel – Alderwomen Saskia Bruines (Economic Development and Culture) and Night Mayor Pat Smith celebrate the launch of the Night Vision.