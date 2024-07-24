The police are looking for eight suspects who may have been involved in the fatal assault of a 23-year-old Somali man on Plein in The Hague. It concerns eight men between the ages of 18 and 35 with a slightly tanned skin color, the police said. The victim was severely assaulted during the night from Saturday to Sunday. His injuries were so serious that he died on Sunday.

Because a crime has been committed, a Large-Scale Investigation Team has been started under the leadership of a public prosecutor. The team tries to find out what exactly happened. The police are investigating several scenarios. The police now announce that they have eight suspects in sight, but are also urgently looking for witnesses and camera images of the assault.

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, the police were called around 0:50 am because of an assault in the city centre, in which a man was seriously injured. Emergency workers found the victim lying on the ground in serious condition. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Source: OmroepWest.nl