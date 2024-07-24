The Hague is the only major Dutch city located directly on the sea. This makes the city unique, but also creates challenges. Sea levels will continue to rise in the coming years, which means that measures are needed to keep The Hague safe. That is why the gemeente is working on a strategy for future dealing with this problem.

Alderman Robert Barker (Outdoor Space, Animal Welfare and Environment): ‘The Hague is known as that beautiful city behind the dunes. We are proud of our nature, the beaches and Scheveningen. Our location also means that rising sea levels pose a challenge. We have to get to work to protect the city against the water. Our dikes will not keep us safe forever. That is why we are already thinking about what is needed to keep The Hague safe and liveable in the future.’

The Hague is doing a lot to combat climate change and thus the sea level rise, for example with the Hague Climate Agreement. At the same time, it is important to also take measures that help the city deal with the inevitable consequences of climate change. Sea level rise is an example of this. The rate of sea level rise is expected to increase further in the coming century. The upper limits of the KNMI climate scenarios assume a 2 meter increase in 2150. This increase also has consequences for The Hague. The built-up coast is especially vulnerable. A meter of sea level rise means flooding on the port quays on an almost daily basis. In combination with stormy weather, the risk of flooding and flooding becomes even greater.

The Hague city by the sea

Two solutions have been formulated for The Hague. The first focuses on preserving the current coastline. Water safety is guaranteed through preventive measures. Measures are also being taken to limit the consequences of flooding. This could include making the area outside the dike more future-proof through local raising of quays and infrastructure, graduated quays, designating flood zones and well-communicated evacuation protocols.

The Hague city behind the dunes

The second solution direction will drastically change the coast of The Hague. The focus is on a sandy dune coast along the entire coastline of The Hague. This means that the entire city will be behind the dunes. The beach shifts seaward.

Alderman Barker: ‘We are not surprised by the rising sea level. We will now investigate what the different solutions mean for the future of The Hague. We will use the results to enter into discussions with the city. In this way, together we ensure that The Hague remains a pleasant, green and safe city in the future where life is good.’