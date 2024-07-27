After being vacant for many years, the Silver Beach Club will open on Thursday 1 August in the large white building on the Scheveningen Noordboulevard. The building was completed five years ago, but has never been occupied.

The intention was that the Hardrock Café would be the tenants. However, the deal was never finalised. Then came plans for a luxurious Ibiza style nightclub called Soulsistah, but they went bankrupt before opening.

However, from Thursday the building will house the Silver Beach Club where, in addition to lunch or dinner, you can also watch events such as European Football Championships, the Olympic Games and Formula 1.

The Silver Beach Club will be open from Wednesday to Sunday.

Photo: Facebook page Silver Beach Club