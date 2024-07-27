After being vacant for many years, the  Silver Beach Club will  open on Thursday 1 August  in the large white building on the Scheveningen Noordboulevard.  The building was completed five years ago, but has never been occupied.

The intention was that the  Hardrock Café would be  the tenants. However, the deal was never finalised.   Then came plans for a luxurious Ibiza style nightclub  called Soulsistah,  but  they went bankrupt  before opening.

However,  from Thursday the building will house  the Silver Beach Club where, in addition to lunch or dinner, you can also watch events such as European Football Championships, the Olympic Games and Formula 1.

The Silver Beach Club will be open from Wednesday to Sunday.

 

