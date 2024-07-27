The maintenance work on the rail track running between The Hague and Rotterdam Central Station was originally scheduled for completion on Friday 26 July. However, the work will now continue at least until Tuesday 30 July.

This means that there will be virtually no trains running between these cities this weekend, Monday and Tuesday. Also Rotterdam is scheduled to be busy this weekend due to the Summer Carnival taking place.

NS advise travellers between The Hague HS and Rotterdam Central to travel via Gouda. There is also a travel route with the RET Rotterdam metro from Den Haag central.