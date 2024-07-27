Due to renovations currently taking place on the Scheveningen boulevard, the organisations of the Vliegerfestival (Kite festival) Scheveningen has announced that it is not possible for the festival to take place this year.

The part of the beach where the Kites are flown has become too small due to the renovations of the Boulevard and the relocation of the beach bars closer to the water’s edge.

The organisers looked for other options, but unfortunately none could comply with safety requirements for kite flyers and visitors.