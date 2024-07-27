Due to  renovations  currently taking place on the Scheveningen boulevard,   the organisations  of the Vliegerfestival  (Kite festival) Scheveningen has announced that it is not possible for the festival to take place this year.

The part of the beach where  the Kites  are  flown  has become too small due to the renovations  of the Boulevard and the relocation of the beach bars closer to the water’s   edge.

The  organisers looked for other options, but unfortunately none could  comply with  safety requirements for  kite flyers  and visitors.