Local speedskater Jutta Leerdam won the title on Sunday afternoon at the 1000 meters during the European Championships in Thialf. The athlete from ‘s-Gravenzande drove to the gold with an impressive time of 1.13.67.

The time was a personal record for the 21-year-old skater and moreover it was the second time ever measured at the 1000 meters in Thialf. The Russian Daria Katsjanova took silver with 1.13.90, also a personal top time. Her compatriot Yekaterina Sjichova, the title holder in this section, achieved bronze with 1.14.48.

Earlier this weekend , Leerdam opted out for the 500 meters because she still suffered too much from a slight injury to her groin. “I didn’t have the ideal preparation, but I really wanted to show what I had in here,” Leerdam says after the race. “I knew there was a lot in it, and I think I showed that quite well.”

The Dutch men and women of the team pursuit also won gold on Sunday. On behalf of the women, Melissa Wijfje, born in Ter Aar, came into action, together with Ireen Wüst and Antoinette de Jong. With a time of 2.57.98 they extended their European title. The silver went to opponent Russia (2.59.04) and the bronze went to Belarus (3.05.50).

The men also managed to extend their European title on the team pursuit. The Lekkerkerkse Patrick Roest, who won on Saturday at the 5000 meters, skated together with Sven Kramer and Marcel Bosker in 3.40,63 to the gold. Russia took silver with a time of 3.42.48. The bronze was for Olympic champion Norway (3.43.39).