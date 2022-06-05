England Men’s selection panel have named a 14-strong squad for the three-match ODI series of The Netherlands starting at Amstelveen on 17 June.
The experienced squad includes Jos Buttler considered one of the best white-ball batsmen in the world. There are two uncapped players Lancashire seamer Luke Wood and Gloucestershire paceman David Payne.
England ODI Squad
Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain
Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)
Jos Buttler (Lancashire)
Brydon Carse (Durham)
Sam Curran (Surrey)
Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)
David Payne (Gloucestershire)
Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)
Jason Roy (Surrey)
Phil Salt (Lancashire)
Reece Topley (Surrey)
David Willey (Yorkshire)
Luke Wood (Lancashire)
The three-match ODI series, which are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, starts a busy summer for England Men with Royal London Series against India and South Africa scheduled for later this summer.
ODI Series Schedule
1st ODI: The Netherlands v England, Friday 17 June, VRA Cricket Club, Amstelveen
2nd ODI: The Netherlands v England, Sunday 19 June, VRA Cricket Club, Amstelveen
3rd ODI: The Netherlands v England, Wednesday 22 June, VRA Cricket Club, Amstelveen