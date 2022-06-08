The Groen-Geel ladies cricket team based in Wassenaar is looking for new players and would like to extend a warm welcome to Expat and International women who would be interested in playing the game.

They are an enthusiastic, diverse, open and friendly team, who love the sport including the social aspect.

At the moment they have room for enthusiasts, no experience is necessary, who are interested in playing cricket.

In order to get acquainted with this beautiful sport – the second largest sport in the world, after football, they are organising an open and full training evening for both experience players and beginners on Thursday 16 June 16 at 19:00.

If you have any questions or want to register for the open training sessions email cricketdamesgroengeel@gmail.com.

They look forward to seeing you!