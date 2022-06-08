The  Groen-Geel ladies cricket team based  in Wassenaar  is looking for new players and would like to extend a warm welcome to  Expat and International  women who would be interested in playing the game.

They are an enthusiastic, diverse, open and friendly team, who  love the sport including the social aspect.

At the moment  they have room for enthusiasts, no experience is necessary,   who are interested  in playing  cricket.

In order to get acquainted with this beautiful sport – the second largest sport in the world, after football, they are organising  an open and full training  evening for both experience players and beginners on Thursday 16 June 16  at 19:00.

If you have any  questions or  want to register  for the open training sessions  email  cricketdamesgroengeel@gmail.com.

They  look forward to seeing you!