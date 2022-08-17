The Dutch men’s cricket team were close to a stunt against Pakistan on Tuesday in the first of three 50 overs ODI World Cup qualifiers played at the VOC ground in Rotterdam.

Pakistan batted first and made a solid 314 for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Despite excellent innings by Vikram Singh, Tom Cooper and Scott Edwards, the Dutch ended 16 runs short of their target finishing on 298 for the loss of 8 wickets.

The next match in series is on Thursday at VOC ground in Rotterdam.

Photo: KNCB