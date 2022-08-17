The Dutch men’s cricket team  were close to a stunt against Pakistan on Tuesday  in  the first of three  50 overs ODI  World Cup qualifiers played  at the  VOC  ground in Rotterdam.

Pakistan  batted first and made a solid 314 for the loss of  6 wickets  in their allotted  50 overs.  Despite  excellent innings by Vikram Singh, Tom Cooper and Scott Edwards, the Dutch  ended  16 runs short of their target finishing  on 298 for the loss of 8 wickets.

The next match in series is on Thursday at  VOC  ground in Rotterdam.

Photo: KNCB

 

 

 

 

 