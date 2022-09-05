What is parkrun?

parkruns are free, weekly, timed 5k events across the world, organised by local volunteers. Everyone is welcome and participation is free, easy and safe. It doesn’t matter how fast you go. It doesn’t matter what you’re wearing. What matters is taking part. These events take place in parks and green areas, and have a unique inclusive character: from absolute beginners to experienced athletes, and from young children to more experienced runners and walkers; everyone is welcome! Don’t want to run or walk? Then join the friendly volunteers and support your local event.

The format of parkrun is simple: register once to get a barcode, then turn up and take part wherever you want, whenever you want. After the parkrun, everyone is invited to go to a nearby cafe for a drink, food and a chat. To register: https://www.parkrun.co.nl/register/ (in Dutch)

parkrun in The Hague

In The Hague, there is a 5k parkrun in Zuiderpark every Saturday at 9am. Meet by the entrance to the Sportcampus, and arrive a little early to hear the pre-run briefing and to warm up for the run.

Take a look at the Zuiderpark parkrun website and Facebook page for information about the route, the latest news, the photo gallery and volunteer tasks.

We hope to see you there!!