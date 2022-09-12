Last Friday evening ADO den Haag faced Jong AZ in the Keuken Kampioen Eredivisie, at the Bingoal Stadium.

After a difficult start to the season, and losing 1-0 to Willem II in the previous match , Dirk Kuyt and his side were looking to get back to winning ways against Jong AZ. ADO went 1-0 up in the first half, however in the second half Jong AZ went 1-2 up and looked like winning until ADO scored a late equaliser and the game ended in a disappointing 2-2.

ADO started the game of the front foot with opportunities for both Klas and Zwarts to open up the scoring, but were both unable to do so. In the 11th minute of the game there was a minute of clapping for ADO legend, Ron de Roode, following his passing at the age of just 57. Following the appreciation for the old ADO player, the visitors gained more control of the game even though Jong AZ forward, Addai, had a shot saved by ADO keeper Wengtes.

However, in the 29th minute ADO went 1-0 up after, Hall made a run down the right flank and then played the ball off to Severina, who crossed a ball into the box. The ball was met by Verheydt, but his header was parried away by the Jong AZ keeper. Zwarts was the quickest to react and got to the rebound first and slotted the ball off the post into the back of the net.

After the first goal ADO pushed through to try and get a second but De Waal had his shot saved by the Jong AZ keeper. Sadly, Severina following up missed the target with his shot attempt. Not long after the referee blew his whistle for half time, Dirk Kuyt’s side went into the break leading the game.

As the second half started ADO once again started stronger than the visitors, however against the run of play, Jong AZ scored to equalise the game after, Allouch, struck the ball from just inside the box into the top right corner. Following the 1-1 equaliser the game slowed down and both teams made substitutions. ADO midfielder, Klas, was subbed off for Wehrmann in the 62nd minute. Wehrmann lasted only 10 minutes as he received a red card in the 73rd minute following a dangerous two footed challenge.

As ADO entered their famous Haags kwartier, they got 2 major chances from corners, and had an overhead kick from Werker cleared off the line. With only 7 minutes remaining and against the run of play, Jong AZ managed to take the lead with a goal from Buurmeester, with a good shot into the bottom right corner.

As the game was nearing the end its seemed as if the game was going to end in a victory for the visitors. However, substitute Bilate had a big opportunity from the edge of the box. Then Bilate had a great run through the middle of the pitch but his shot was stopped by the Jong AZ keeper, fortunately the ball was not punched far enough as the other substitute, Catic, reacted first to the rebound and rifled it into the top of the net. That made the score 2-2 in the 90th minute.

With 4 extra minutes added, the ADO fans in the stadium cheered their team on to try and secure another goal. However, following a final shot missed by De Waal, the referee blew for full time and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

ADO Fans were not happy with the result and you could hear the crowd booing the players and the coach, Dirk Kuyt. This is proving to be a tough start to the season for ADO currently in 17th position in table with 4 points from 6 games.

Manager, Dirk Kuyt, will now be under immense pressure to get the team back to winning games, which we hope will happen in the next match away against Jong FC Utrecht, on Monday, 12September.

Jack Sousdi