Next year in March, a new bouldering hall will open in the city centre on the Grote Marktstraat. ‘Bouldering is becoming very popular,’ Peter Kok of De Klimmuur told Den Haag FM. ‘This place is a very good location.’

Bouldering (named for the boulders on which it originated) is climbing that stays relatively close to the ground. Indoor bouldering walls range from around 2- 5 metres tall. Bouldering takes place over thick padding that cushions the impact of a fall. Bouldering routes are often referred to as “problems.” Boulder problems often focus on short sequences of powerful moves,

The bouldering hall on Grote Marktstraat will be the fourth location in The Hague where you can climb.

Photo credit: https://www.deklimmuur.nl/