After years of research and testing,  an Haagse company, 24/7 Waves is  crowd funding  to building the first indoor wave pool in Europe: the SurfPoel. The pool  will be  70 meters long and 20 meters wide and  can produce waves of  up to 1.5 meters high, 120 waves per hour and 10 seconds long.

To  complete  SurfPoel they  need one last financial push and they are asking keen surfers  and interested members of the public to Invest and become part of Europe’s first indoor wave pool!  You can participate by clicking on the link www.crowdaboutnow.nl/247waves

 

SurfPoel Summary

– The SurfPoel is a 70 meters long and 20 meters wide  indoor wave pool which  can produce waves up to  1.5 meters high, 120 waves per hour and 10 seconds long. That means: surfing every day of the year!

– 24/7 Waves is the company behind the Surfpool and is the owner of the intellectual property.

– They  have been designing the very first indoor wave pool in Europe for 5 years. Now they  are ready  to finalise the project  but they  still need  additional finance.

– They can help complete  SurfPoel with a minimum  additional funding of €200,000. You can help with that!

– You can participate with  a loan, which you will get back within 5 years with an annual interest of 3.5%. As an extra thank you, depending on your investment, you will receive surfing hours in the SurfPoel.

– You can also participate in the presale, then you put in an amount and you get surfing hours in return! On the right (desktop) or above (mobile) you can switch between ‘loan’ or ‘presale’!

– Because they  think it’s great that you support them, you will also receive an invitation to the opening party and your name will be on the Wave of Fame as an ambassador of the SurfPoel!

For more information about SurfPoel go to https://www.247waves.com/

 