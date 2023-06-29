The Hague will host the World Championships of Sailing from 10-20 August 2023, with a central theme of “Get Ready for the Best”.

Allianz WK Zeilen, as the event is known in Dutch, will bring together over 1200 participants to compete in sailing, kite sailing and windsurfing events in Scheveningen. Along with 400 in the organising team and around 600 volunteers, this is the largest sporting event ever held in The Hague.

The Hague Welcomes The World

Our city on the sea will truly welcome the world for this event with 85 countries participating.

Festival at Sea

The general public are welcome daily for the Festival at Sea to watch the sailors preparing in the morning before they head out onto the water, and with activities for young and old – water sports fun, music and much more! The festival is free of charge. Some activities require booking in advance. Visit the website for full information. A particular emphasis is placed on making water sports more accessible to children, as well as encouraging everyone to become more connected with the sea. Water is after all, a large part of The Netherlands.

Residents welcomed

With such a large scale event, organisers recognise the impact on local residents and have developed plans in consultation with those living in the immediate area. The event is spread out over several locations to minimise any traffic issues, and specific events have been organised for residents to offer the opportunity to truly be part of this unique event right on their doorstep.

English spoken Worlds podcast

The event will also have its own English spoken podcast, powered by Allianz, with guests including; Chef de Mission Pieter van den Hoogenband, Olympic Champion Kiran Badloe, sporting director of the Dutch Grand Prix Jan Lammers, World Champion Odile van Aanholt, CEO of the Dutch Watersportsverbond Arno van Gerven, five-time Paralympic Champion Alexandra Rickham (also head of sustainability at World Sailing), Alderman Hilbert Bredemeijer, TeamGBR 49er athlete James Peters and multiple World and Olympic Champion Marit Bouwmeester.

In this podcast, the guests, led by moderator and sports journalist Chris Wobben, answer the question what it takes and means to ‘Get Ready for the Best’. The four episodes will be launched from 4 July and can be heard on Audiohuis’ Spotify channel and on the social channels of the event, World Sailing and the Watersportverbond, among others.