Last Friday, ADO Den Haag picked up three points with an away win against FC Groningen. After sixteen minutes, ADO, somewhat against the run of play, took a 0-1 lead through Veerman. After this, ADO came more into the game and, despite the home team having more ball possession, had the best chances.

In the second half , both teams came close to scoring, but in the end it was limited to Veerman’s strike for the men in yellow-green to secure their second consecutive away win.