Jazz in de Gracht is just around the corner, what better way to enjoy an evening of jazz music on the canals than being right in the centre of it all?

For The Hague’s famous Jazz in de Gracht, we have tickets for a private boat (operated by The Hague Boat ) on Saturday 26th August. Complete with snacks and drinks, we will be sailing alongside the jazz bands for two hours! With plenty of live bands and a great festival feeling, you’re guaranteed to have a wonderful night in the best seats in the house!

Tickets are €45pp all inclusive! We board at bij Paxhaven close to Den Haag Central Station at 19:30, then make our way to Bierkade to enjoy enjoy the Jazz and where we will disembark at 21:30.

Get in touch and RSVP via our facebook event or email editor@thehagueonline.com to reserve your tickets.

Photo: Jazz in de Gracht