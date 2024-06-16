After last year’s success, on Saturday 31 August during The Hague’s famous Jazz in de Gracht Festival, TheHagueOnLine is again organising a social event on a private boat. Complete with snacks and drinks, we will be sailing alongside the jazz bands for two hours!

With plenty of live bands and a great festival feeling, you’re guaranteed to have a wonderful night in the best seats in the house! What better way to enjoy an evening of jazz music on the canals than being right in the centre of it all

Tickets are €49.50 pp all inclusive! We board at bij Paxhaven close to Den Haag Central Station at 19:30, then make our way to Bierkade to enjoy the Jazz and where we will disembark at 21:30.

Get in touch and RSVP via our Facebook event or email editor@thehagueonline.com to reserve your tickets.

Photo: Jazz in de Gracht