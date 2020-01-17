Together residents and the municipality are making sure we live in a clean and tidy city. On 1 January the participants in the 2nd Cleanest Street election pitched in to clean up their street. Each city district has 1 winning street which received € 2,500 to spend on a street party.

Municipal enforcers and employees of The Hague’s Street Cleaning department work hard to keep the city clean and tidy. But they are unable to do it on their own. All city residents are also responsible for a clean living environment. If you make a mess, then you clean it up. All of these residents, in all of the 36 participating streets throughout the entire city, proved that on 1 January.

Winners

Residents of The Hague could vote for their favourite street until 7 Januray. The winning streets were announced on 11 January 2020. The street which received the most votes in the entire city was the Aardbeistraat in Segbroek.

The winners in each city district are:

Centrum

Fischerstraat

Escamp

Carry van Bruggenhof

Haagse Hout

Oostduinlaan

Laak

Bergmannstraat

Leidschenveen-Ypenburg

Laan van Leidschenveen

Loosduinen

Dr. Presserstraat

Scheveningen

Vuurbaakstraat

Segbroek

Aardbeistraat

