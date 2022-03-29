Leiden University wants to expand their Hague Campus to the former Vroom and Dreesmann building in the centre of The Hague that was previously rented by Hudsons Bay between 2017 and 2019, but has been vacant since the departure of the Canadian chain.

The plan is for Leiden University to rent the top floors from 2025.

Since 1998, Leiden University has had a Campus The Hague at several locations around Central Station. On this campus nineteen courses can be followed on the themes of peace, justice and security. There are currently 7000 students and 550 employees. With the new location on the Grote Marktstraat, this can be expanded to 9000 students and 700 employees,

The MediaMarkt will be located on the ground floor of the building.

Source: Omroepwest.nl