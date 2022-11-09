On Friday 4November ADO Den Haag faced off against VVV-Venlo in their 14th game of the 2022/23 Keuken Kampioen Divisie season. The night ended in a 2-3 loss for ADO and means they are currently 17th in the league. After an early goal from ADO it looked promising however VVV-Venlo fought back to 2-2 and manage to get the winning goal in the dying seconds of the match to claim the victory.

Once the whistle blew VVV were in full control of the game having possession for the entire first 4 minutes. However as soon as ADO gained possession their first attack was successful as Severina was sent through on the left flank and put in a cross which was poorly defended by VVV, this was seen by Esajas who profited to slot the ball after the VVV goalkeeper Van Der Gouw.

ADO continued strong after going 1-0 up with Severina coming very close to doubling their lead but his shot was well saved by the VVV goalkeeper. The game then struggled to get any flow with many fouls and injuries stopping the game multiple times. Just before half time VVV got a corner which was taken by Verheijen and headed in by defender Ketting to equalise.

The second half was uneventful until in the 59th minute VVV midfielder De Boer hit the bar from a free kick. Seven minutes later VVV went into the lead as ex-ADO youth player Tristan Dekker shot the ball in the bottom left corner to make it 1-2 for VVV. With VVV taking the lead ADO Den Haag supporters showed their disappointment and anger with negative chants and throwing white tissues onto the pitch.

However in the 75th minute Severina was found by Catic and beautifully turned two VVV defenders to be one on one with the VVV keeper. Severina’s initial shot was saved however with an empty net ahead of him he slotted away the rebound to level the score heading into the famous Haags Kwatiertje. ADO twice went close with both Severina and Absalem missing big chances to take the lead.

However in the last seconds of the 6th minute of stoppage time VVV forward Nick Venema held off ADO defender Asante and dribbled round ADO goalkeeper Hugo Wentes and then stroked the ball into an empty goal to get a very late winner for VVV-Venlo. Meaning that VVV won the game 2-3 and took 3 points home to Venlo.

With missing out on a deserved draw in the last seconds of the game ADO dropped to 17th in the League and have not managed a victory in their last three games.

However there were some positives to be taken as the team was clinical with the chances they had. Also when in possession the team looked comfortable at times. Although it was a shame to see the fans turn against the manager Dirk Kuyt.

Hopefully Dirk Kuyt and his side are able to bounce back against Telstar away on Friday 11 November

Jack Sousdi