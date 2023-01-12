Rubbish collectors, council wardens and other local civil servants will be taking strike action at the end of the month over pay, starting in the four big cities, union FNV has said.

The local councils’ association VNG has refused to increase its pay offer which, union official Marieke Manschot said was ‘so low that there was no question it could compensate for inflation’.

The FNV has called for a 12% pay rise over one year, a one-off payment of €1,200 and automatic compensation for inflation in the next pay deal. The VNG has offered 5% from February and a further 3% in 2024. –

Other cities, such as Tilburg and Almere will also be joining the strike, Manschot told NU.nl. A national demonstration organised by all local government worker unions will be held on February 15.

The FNV has also announced strike action by PostNL delivery drivers whose new pay deal was agreed on without the participation of the union, and which it said also fails to compensate for inflation. That strike will take place on Friday and Saturday.

