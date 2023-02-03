Since the 31 January, The Hague gemeente has been offering a fast-track service for International students by which they can immediately receive a BSN number. They can fill in an online application form and then turn up at the stadhuis on any weekday to complete your registration and receive their BSN number.

All International students staying in The Hague for four months or more must register with the municipality. They are then registered in the Basisregistratie Personen (BRP) like all other residents of the city. After being registered, students will immediately receive a citizen service number thanks to the new procedure. This BSN is important for students who need to take out health insurance, open a bank account, apply for a Dutch mobile phone number or rent allowance, or look for a part time job.

“With the introduction of the new appointment system, we have taken the next step in further improving our services,” said alderman Kavita Parbhudayal of Work, Neighbourhoods and Services.

On Tuesday, she accompanied Filipe from Luxembourg, who was the first foreign student to get his BSN right away. “The application process for foreign students is now a lot clearer and more accessible.

Previously, new students had to report to the municipality on a fixed date and their registrations were not processed until a later date. It could then take up to six weeks before the student was registered. The new way of working is significantly faster and more customer-friendly”.

Photo: Luxembourg student Filipewih wirh alderman Kavita Parbhudayal @ Henriëtte Guest