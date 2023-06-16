Hagenaar Maurice Steijn has been appointed as the new head coach of Ajax. The 49-year-old trainer played professional football for ADO Den Haag and NAC Breda. With NAC Breda he promoted to the Eredivisie in 2000.Steijn began his trainer career at ADO Den Haag where he became assistant trainer and ultimately head coach of the first team from 2011-2014.

From 2014 till 2019 he was at the helm of VVV-Venlo as head coach and with the club from Limburg he became champion of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. In that same year he won the Gouden Stier for best trainer and was even rewarded the Rinus Michels Award.

In 2019 he left for the United Arabic Emirates to join Al-Wahda FC, the following year he joined NAC Breda. At the end of April 2022, he signed for Sparta Rotterdam, where he prevented the club from relegating in the final matches of that season.

Last season Steijn finished on a surprising sixth place with Sparta in the Eredivisie and even reached the play-off final for European football.