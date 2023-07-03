Last Thursday evening,  the VVD political party pulled the plug out of The Hague Executive  after weeks of to-ing and  fro-ing  over   initiating  talks that would allow Richard Mos to return   as an alderman in gemeente executive.

In April,  Richard De Mos en Rachid Guernaoui  were  acquitted  of   corruption charges  after a 3 year  investigation and trail.   When the charges were first made, both of them resigned as  Aldermen.

During the 2022 gemeente elections, their party “Group de Mos – Hart voor  Den Haag”   gained the most votes, however,  they unable to form a majority executive as most of the other political parties declined to  collaborate with  them  whilst  De Mos and Guernaoui was still under investigation.

Since their   acquittal,  De Mos  believes that his opponents have  no reason  to bar their return to the executive. Whilst three of the ruling parties  VVD,  D66  and CDA  appeared open to discussions , Groen Links and PvdA  stubbornly refused to entertain the idea.

The gemeente council even commissioned  an old minster and alderman Bruno Bruins  to  speak to all the parties in the hope of  mediating  a solution. He recommended  that all the parties  should talk to  find a solution.

However, as  the Groen and PvdA  were resolute in  refusing to talk, the VVD decided  at the gemeente  meeting on Thursday night to withdraw from the executive coalition and at the same time their two aldermen Anne Mulder en Kavita Parbhudayal  resigned from the executive.

The new  executive coalition of  D66, CDA, GroenLinks and PvdA  does not have a majority in the council and so  De Mos  can now initiate talks to form a new majority coalition.

The most likely scenario is  a  Hart voor Den Haag, VVD, D66 and CDA  coalition.

 