Last Thursday evening, the VVD political party pulled the plug out of The Hague Executive after weeks of to-ing and fro-ing over initiating talks that would allow Richard Mos to return as an alderman in gemeente executive.

In April, Richard De Mos en Rachid Guernaoui were acquitted of corruption charges after a 3 year investigation and trail. When the charges were first made, both of them resigned as Aldermen.

During the 2022 gemeente elections, their party “Group de Mos – Hart voor Den Haag” gained the most votes, however, they unable to form a majority executive as most of the other political parties declined to collaborate with them whilst De Mos and Guernaoui was still under investigation.

Since their acquittal, De Mos believes that his opponents have no reason to bar their return to the executive. Whilst three of the ruling parties VVD, D66 and CDA appeared open to discussions , Groen Links and PvdA stubbornly refused to entertain the idea.

The gemeente council even commissioned an old minster and alderman Bruno Bruins to speak to all the parties in the hope of mediating a solution. He recommended that all the parties should talk to find a solution.

However, as the Groen and PvdA were resolute in refusing to talk, the VVD decided at the gemeente meeting on Thursday night to withdraw from the executive coalition and at the same time their two aldermen Anne Mulder en Kavita Parbhudayal resigned from the executive.

The new executive coalition of D66, CDA, GroenLinks and PvdA does not have a majority in the council and so De Mos can now initiate talks to form a new majority coalition.

The most likely scenario is a Hart voor Den Haag, VVD, D66 and CDA coalition.