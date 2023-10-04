On Monday, October 2, 2023 in the  Transvaalkwartier  library,  the negotiators  for  the  6 political  parties ( D66, GroenLinks, Party for the Animals, PvdA, CDA and DENK)  forming the new The Hague executive  signed their  agreement  entitled   ” Haags akkoord 2023-2026″ and presented the new alderpersons.

The agreement stated   that the new executive  will  focus and invest  in social themes: climate, nature  and animal welfare, sustainability, equality of opportunity and social security, quality of life and safety in the broadest sense of the word.

That means next to income, ensuring sufficient housing, a stable living situation, health, equal opportunities in education and a good and clean environment.