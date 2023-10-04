On Monday, October 2, 2023 in the Transvaalkwartier library, the negotiators for the 6 political parties ( D66, GroenLinks, Party for the Animals, PvdA, CDA and DENK) forming the new The Hague executive signed their agreement entitled ” Haags akkoord 2023-2026″ and presented the new alderpersons.

The agreement stated that the new executive will focus and invest in social themes: climate, nature and animal welfare, sustainability, equality of opportunity and social security, quality of life and safety in the broadest sense of the word.

That means next to income, ensuring sufficient housing, a stable living situation, health, equal opportunities in education and a good and clean environment.