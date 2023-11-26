After the earthquake of Geert Wilders’s election win, we pick our way through the rubble. Can the PVV form a coalition and where will Wilders find his team of ministers from? Or will it be a centrist cabinet with Frans Timmermans’s PvdA-GL alliance? How many glasses of Prosecco will Vera Bergkamp need after meeting all 16 party leaders on Friday? And who will be the first to crack and phone Johan Remkes? Plus news of the Dutch football team’s win against Gibraltar, higher traffic fines and a very good reason to avoid Tilburg if you still need one.