Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!

Enjoy winter evening Christmas boat trips through the canals of The Hague. After the reception under the Christmas tree, with chocolate milk and mulled wine, the boat leaves for a unique Christmas cruise. On the open boat you’ll hear winter stories, poems and anecdotes. Then brush off your fogged glasses and enjoy relaxing with a drink and a cup of piping hot snert (pea soup for the uninitiated!).

The iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck will be touring again this year. Santa Claus, his fairies and the Christmas truck will visit The Hague and Leiden. This year they bring an important message, namely to put aside differences and to sit down together to share this special moment of solidarity. Coca-Cola reinforces this message by supporting the Red Cross. Visitors to the Christmas truck can bring Christmas socks or gift wrap in exchange for a donation to the Red Cross.

Christmas Circus The Hague (21 December – 5 January)

This year a very special group of artists is coming to the Groot Kerstcircus The Hague. After many years of absence, the Chinese National Circus finally comes back to the Netherlands. The company presents an exclusive gala program for the whole family in The Hague. Together with the Spanish clown Juanes and his French colleague Ferdinand, the Chinese top acrobats provide the ultimate family show during the Christmas holidays. Enjoy spectacular acrobatics, dancing dragons and cheerful comedy in a show for all ages.

Floating Christmas Markets at Leiden (until 24 December)

The Leiden Christmas market is taking place for the eighth consecutive year. Floating on the water of the Nieuwe Rijn in the historic center of Leiden. The Leiden Christmas market is the only floating Christmas market in the Netherlands and also the largest.

