Here’s your weekly summary of What’s On

This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.

Below the four featured events, you can find other things happening this weekend, as well as ongoing exhibitions and festivals. You’ll also find all our upcoming listings with links so you can plan ahead. There are family-friendly suggestions too, making sure everyone can explore the area and its culture together. We hope you have a great time, no matter what you get up to.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!

Charles Dickens’ famous Christmas story ‘A Christmas Carol’ was turned into a ballet in 1992 by composer Carl Davis. This story, in which the old man Scrooge changes in one night from a selfish person to a loving benefactor, is timeless.

Celebrate with us the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s party with the theme “CABARET” in an appropriate location, namely the Ballroom of the Hilton in The Hague! We expect full capacity! It will be a chic and intimate party with top artists, an evening full of surprises and of course everyone wears a Cabaret outfit!

Make your way downtown and boogie to music played by a DJ together with your friends and family. After the countdown to midnight, the fireworks and accompanying music will blast off. Don’t miss this giant leap into the New Year!

The National Fireworks this year is bigger than ever! On December 31, 2019, not only for the thirteenth year in a row will the largest, most impressive and spectacular fireworks show in the Netherlands take place on the Erasmus Bridge, but for the first time there will also be sensational fireworks shows in Nesselande and Hoek van Holland! If there is a fireworks show where you must have been, then it’s National Fireworks in Rotterdam! This freely accessible spectacle is part of the Rotterdam Festivals agenda.

Fancy something else over Christmas?

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary