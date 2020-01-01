Here’s your weekly summary of What’s On

This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.

Below the four featured events, you can find other things happening this weekend, as well as ongoing exhibitions and festivals. You’ll also find all our upcoming listings with links so you can plan ahead. There are family-friendly suggestions too, making sure everyone can explore the area and its culture together. We hope you have a great time, no matter what you get up to.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!

Start the New Year off fresh with a dive into the cold North Sea water along the coast of Scheveningen, just by the Pier. Even for the not so daring amongst us, it is a perfect day out because the sight of all those shivering people is – and always has been – a fabulous sight to see.

Squeeze into your beloved bellbottoms again and put the roller skates back on, because in January it’s time to roll on the best music pop has gifted us during: PAARD ROLLERDISCO!

Delft et al. can prepare for a particularly atmospheric evening out, where you can dance in different dance styles. It is the twelfth time that the best dance event in the region takes place: the organizers of Stadsbal Delft invite all dance lovers to come and shine on the dance floor in Theater de Veste on 4 January 2020. In advance of this winter ball, fun workshops are given that you can sign up for from now on.

How about a wintery day out with the family in the Christmas holidays? Come to the Winter Weeks in Madurodam! From 10 December 2019 to 5 January 2020, the theme park is once again beautifully lit with ten thousand lights. The park is even open until 8.00 pm in the Christmas holidays. So make your visit complete with a long evening walk along winter scenes: you’ve never seen Madurodam so magically lit. In short, it’s the perfect winter outing for young and old. Not to be missed!

Fancy something else over Christmas?

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary