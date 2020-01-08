Here’s your weekly summary of What’s On

This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.

Below the four featured events, you can find other things happening this weekend, as well as ongoing exhibitions and festivals. You’ll also find all our upcoming listings with links so you can plan ahead. There are family-friendly suggestions too, making sure everyone can explore the area and its culture together. We hope you have a great time, no matter what you get up to.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!

A Viennese-style New Year’s Concert – but featuring the Vienna of Beethoven his contemporaries, to usher in the year of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. No lack of fireworks and firecrackers: Mozart uses cymbals and triangle in his overture, Haydn gives a starring role to the timpani and, to top it all off, Beethoven himself lets blunderbusses and other heavy artillery rip in Wellingtons Sieg. Happy New Year!

The Dutch Model Railway Days is the event that covers almost all facets of the model railway world! Watch model trains for two days, discover model train trends, buy model trains and accessories and learn! More than 150 stands for new and second-hand goods and over 20 exhibitions, 15 of which are scoops from home and abroad are waiting for you!

Surely there is no better way to usher in the new year? André Rieu will be accompanied on stage by his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, international soloists, 200 dancers and his own choir.

Join for the monthly Hague Nederlands Comedy Nights with 3-4 stand-up comedians from around the world performing IN ENGLISH! Take note! Each show this season is with different comedians. The line-up per evening is published on the Facebook events page.

Fancy something else this weekend?

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary