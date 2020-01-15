Here’s your weekly summary of What’s On

This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.

Below the four featured events, you can find other things happening this weekend, as well as ongoing exhibitions and festivals. You’ll also find all our upcoming listings with links so you can plan ahead. There are family-friendly suggestions too, making sure everyone can explore the area and its culture together. We hope you have a great time, no matter what you get up to.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!

Winternachten international literature festival The Hague is the most important international literature event of the Netherlands. The festival brings together writers, poets, thinkers and musicians from all parts of the world together with their audiences. With Dutch language programmes mixed in among international ones, the festival bridges the gap between Dutch literary audiences and those coming from abroad.

The Hague International Centre organises CONNECT events to help you discover everything you need to know about working and living in The Hague region. Each CONNECT event is themed around a particular topic, such as education, healthcare, finance, employment, housing, settling in and more. During these events you will meet trusted partners, who will share their expert knowledge with you.

On January 19th, PAARD turns into a temple for the “Thin White Duke”; David Bowie. And who better to accompany this celebration than a selection of musicians who shared the stage with them for decades, and played on some of his very best records? Nobody played with Bowie like Mike Garson for such a long time, and under his leadership an impressive line-up takes us through the crazy oeuvre of the Starman during A Bowie Celebration.

As a sculptor Alice Bakker (nl) works with various materials such as steel, copper, silver and paper. She is inspired by movements in flowing water or the capricious network of mosses or tree branches and the fibre of the paper. Her work is the result of research in paper into structures and forms that arise through growth and movement. By cutting away forms, spatial structures are created through which the light falls and the environment becomes part of her work.

Fancy something else this weekend?

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary