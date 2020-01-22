Here’s your weekly summary of What’s On

This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.

Below the four featured events, you can find other things happening this weekend, as well as ongoing exhibitions and festivals. You’ll also find all our upcoming listings with links so you can plan ahead. There are family-friendly suggestions too, making sure everyone can explore the area and its culture together. We hope you have a great time, no matter what you get up to.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!

International Film Festival Rotterdam (until 2 February)

International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) revealed the full film lineup of 2020, including the 10 films selected for the Tiger Competition. Also revealed: the selections of the Big Screen Competition and the revamped Bright Future Competition, the 2020 opening and closing films, the fifth theme programme Ordinary Heroes and a special screening of David Cronenberg’s Crash (1996) with a live musical score by the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

Do you want to expand your business and impact in 2020? Develop Your Entrepreneurial Mindset! Rise and lead partners with The Hague Tech to bring to you the Female Founders Lab. Empowering women in business for leadership and impact is an economic imperative – shared by Ebere Akadiri, Founder of the Rise & Lead and Rise and Lead Summit, the platform behind this event.

The centre of The Hague will come alive with the excitement and bold colours of the Chinese New Year Festival. The Dutch national celebration of the Chinese New Year takes place in the Atrium of The Hague City Hall (opening ceremony). There will be dance, music, acrobatics and exhibitions of different forms of Chinese martial arts. There will also be a small Chinese market and a variety of cultural activities on offer.

Holland Dance Festival 2020 (until 8 February)

The seventeenth edition of the Holland Dance Festival takes place in January and February 2020. For three weeks, The Hague is entirely devoted to international dance. During this period, around fifty performances from around the world can be seen in theaters in The Hague, which together underline the universal character and the enormous richness and versatility of dance. Moreover, a growing number of festival productions can also be seen in Amsterdam and Delft and this coming edition will also be seen in Tilburg for the first time.

