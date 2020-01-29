Here’s your weekly summary of What’s On

This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.

Below the four featured events, you can find other things happening this weekend, as well as ongoing exhibitions and festivals. You’ll also find all our upcoming listings with links so you can plan ahead. There are family-friendly suggestions too, making sure everyone can explore the area and its culture together. We hope you have a great time, no matter what you get up to.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!

The Feel at Home Fair is a celebration of the uniquely connected and cosmopolitan community of The Hague: providing a warm welcome to newcomers and a friendly meeting place for internationals already living here. An event where everyone and anyone in our diverse community can Feel at Home.

The 13th edition on Sunday 2 February 2020 will showcase all that is bright for internationals who live here. From exciting career opportunities to ambitious new business challenges; from multinational institutions at the forefront of innovative thinking and technologies, to world-class schools and universities providing the skills for the next generation.

Charismatic recorder player Erik Bosgraaf gives a masterful performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons accompanied by a spectacular, tailor-made animation by Paul and Menno de Nooijer. A feast for the ears and the eyes. With his friend, the sound artist Jorrit Tamminga, Bosgraaf combines the Venice of 1723 with modern-day The Hague. Musician Farid Sheek, who fled Iran several years ago, enraptures us with a personal version of the Four Seasons inspired by his birthplace, Isfahan. One of the instruments he plays is the daf, which is among the oldest percussion instruments in the world.

ArtNight The Hague (weekly events across the city)

During an ArtNight you create your own artwork, a local ArtNight artist shows you how it should all be done. Take your friends, come alone or go on an ArtNight date. Being creative, meeting new people, and not only leaving with your own artwork, but also with a good mood and fantastic memories! You do not need any painting knowledge and we provide all materials for you, so you can easily enjoy your ArtNight. Drinks and food are available at the location at the usual prices.

Little Kickers, the globally recognised, and award-winning children’s football and development academy kicks off in The Hague on Saturday, 1 February 2020! The programme was developed in 2002 in London (UK) by English Football Association (FA) qualified coaches, school teachers, child health specialists and parents and is constantly being added to and enhanced by a network of over 2250 talented coaches.

Fancy something else this weekend?

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary