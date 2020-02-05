Here’s your weekly summary of What’s On

This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.

Below the four featured events, you can find other things happening this weekend, as well as ongoing exhibitions and festivals. You’ll also find all our upcoming listings with links so you can plan ahead. There are family-friendly suggestions too, making sure everyone can explore the area and its culture together. We hope you have a great time, no matter what you get up to.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!

Rotterdam Photo is an annual photo manifestation that takes place during Art Rotterdam Week, where art lovers will have the opportunity to visit numerous art and design events. Located at Deliplein in the Katendrecht district the event celebrates the wide spectrum of photography as it presents itself in our contemporary image culture. Together with the exhibitions at the Nederlands Fotomuseum and the fine art photography fair Haute Photographie, the ‘Kop van Zuid’ transforms into the one stop hub for photography fans, from 6 till 09 February 2020.

During the ‘cosy months’, we get together – every 2nd Saturday of the month – for an evening of fine stories and some delicious food at a warm and homely location. WE get some great storytellers to entertain you, and YOU just sit back and enjoy 🙂

There is a brand new edition of Gluren bij de Buren The Hague on the doorstep! On Sunday 9 February 2020, living rooms will be transformed by the entire municipality into temporary venues for local talent to allow you to ‘Peep at the Neighbours’. The Persian carpet is bombed into a stage and the corner sofa into a stand. Between 12:00 and 17:00 there are performances from rap formations to theater makers and from comedians to 30-person choirs. In short, something for everyone and also free of charge.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 21-year-old Greek top talent, comes into action for the fourth time in February at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. The current number six in the world has a special relationship with the Netherlands. The ABN AMRO Tennis Tournament will be held from 8 to 16 February at Rotterdam Ahoy.

