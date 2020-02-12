Here’s your weekly summary of What’s On

This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.

Below the four featured events, you can find other things happening this weekend, as well as ongoing exhibitions and festivals. You’ll also find all our upcoming listings with links so you can plan ahead. There are family-friendly suggestions too, making sure everyone can explore the area and its culture together. We hope you have a great time, no matter what you get up to.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!

Surprise your (secret) love with this valentine’s journey, offered by De Ooievaart and Kaai 13.

At 6 pm De Ooievaart takes all the loving couples from The Hague and the surrounding area for a 60-minute trip on the romantic and soothing water in and around The Hague.

The Neuzelbeurs will be set up in Bakkerij 2 at De Broodfabriek on 15 & 16 February. During this weekend, exhibitors fill around 260 stalls with all kinds of great bargains. From (second-hand) clothing, books, games, music, antiques, art, curios to various new items at competitive prices. Whatever you are looking for; there is something for everyone!

From January 31, 2020 to July 5, 2020, Japan Museum SieboldHuis is showing the ‘Neko exhibition. The cat in Japanese art ‘. Traditional and contemporary Japanese prints, rare drawings, objects, beautiful scroll paintings and contemporary photos show the role of the cat in Japanese art through the ages. Large and small lovers of cats and Japanese art should not miss this exhibition!

On Saturday 15 February, TheHagueOnLine Social Club is organising trip to see the local professional football team ADO Den Haag play against one of the big three of Dutch soccer, PSV, Eindhoven. The match is an evening kick off starting at 19:45.

Fancy something else this weekend?

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary