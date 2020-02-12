Here’s your weekly summary of What’s On
This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.
Below the four featured events, you can find other things happening this weekend, as well as ongoing exhibitions and festivals. You’ll also find all our upcoming listings with links so you can plan ahead. There are family-friendly suggestions too, making sure everyone can explore the area and its culture together. We hope you have a great time, no matter what you get up to.
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!
Valentine Boat Trips through THe Hague’s Canals! (14 February)
Surprise your (secret) love with this valentine’s journey, offered by De Ooievaart and Kaai 13.
At 6 pm De Ooievaart takes all the loving couples from The Hague and the surrounding area for a 60-minute trip on the romantic and soothing water in and around The Hague.
Huge Vintage Fair and Miniatures Fair @ Broodfabriek(15-16 February)
The Neuzelbeurs will be set up in Bakkerij 2 at De Broodfabriek on 15 & 16 February. During this weekend, exhibitors fill around 260 stalls with all kinds of great bargains. From (second-hand) clothing, books, games, music, antiques, art, curios to various new items at competitive prices. Whatever you are looking for; there is something for everyone!
Neko: The Cat in Japanese Art (until 5 July)
From January 31, 2020 to July 5, 2020, Japan Museum SieboldHuis is showing the ‘Neko exhibition. The cat in Japanese art ‘. Traditional and contemporary Japanese prints, rare drawings, objects, beautiful scroll paintings and contemporary photos show the role of the cat in Japanese art through the ages. Large and small lovers of cats and Japanese art should not miss this exhibition!
Join TheHagueOnLine Social Club to watch ADO Den Haag vs PSV (15 February)
On Saturday 15 February, TheHagueOnLine Social Club is organising trip to see the local professional football team ADO Den Haag play against one of the big three of Dutch soccer, PSV, Eindhoven. The match is an evening kick off starting at 19:45.
Fancy something else this weekend?
- Delft Blues Festival 2020 (13-16 February)
- Leiden – Scratch Music Days (13-16 February)
- Julia and Other Love Stories by the Dutch Don’t Dance Division (14 February)
- Kamerkoor Kwintessens 15 Year Anniversary (15 February)
- Exhibition: Signed, Sealed, & Undelivered (16 February)
Ongoing events in the region
- ‘We Women Walk’ (weekly, Tuesdays)
- ArtNight The Hague (weekly events across the city)
- Exhibition: B for Bisexuality (until 15 February)
- 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament (until 16 February)
- Lieve Stad – ‘Dear City’ (until 20 February)
- Exhibition: Imaginary Nature in Paper (until 28 February)
- Stukafest 2020 (until 28 February)
- Louis Apol on Nova Zembla (until 1 March)
- ‘Onder Japan’ @ Museon (until 1 November)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- Workshop: Find Your Purpose (18 February)
- Hadewych – Matangi Quartet Concert (19 February)
- Ice Skating Challenge and Figure Skating (20-23 February)
- George Stubbs: The Man, The Horse, The Obsession (20 February – 1 June)
- Katvanger by the sea (27 February)
- ‘Onder Japan’ @ Museon (28 February – 1 November)
- Art Documentary: My Rembrandt (5-26 March)
- Hoogtij #60 (6 March)
- Scratch/Sing-Along Messiah (14 March)
- Leiden Gin and Rum Festival (20-21 March)
- AATG Charity Murder Mystery Dinner (21 March)
- Top Quality Silver Pieces on Show @ Prinsenhof Delft (27 March – 23 August)
- Glass Art Lessons in Delft (4 April)
- UK Boarding Schools Showcase (4 April)
- Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour (14 April)
- Hearts Dinner for Hartstichting (15 April)
- STET: Louder is Not Always Clearer (16-18 April)
- The Hague Cocktail Week 2020 (1-10 May)
- 7MRP Murder Mystery Event (16 May)
- CONNECT event – Family Affairs (19 May)
- Heroes: Martha Reeves & The Vandellas (20 May)
- Trevor Noah @ Ziggo Dome (27 May)
- CONNECT: Housing and Settling In (25 June)
- 777 Festival (25 July)