Here’s your weekly summary of What’s On

This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.

Below the four featured events, you can find other things happening this weekend, as well as ongoing exhibitions and festivals. You’ll also find all our upcoming listings with links so you can plan ahead. There are family-friendly suggestions too, making sure everyone can explore the area and its culture together. We hope you have a great time, no matter what you get up to.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!

George Stubbs (1724-1806) is one of England’s most significant eighteenth-century artists. In the Netherlands, however, he is practically an unknown. Stubbs represents a first for the Mauritshuis – never before in the Netherlands has an exhibition been dedicated to this important artist. The extraordinary highlight of the exhibition is the life-sized masterpiece Whistlejacket from the National Gallery in London.

From 20 to 23 February 2020 The Uithof in The Hague will be the venue for the Challenge Cup and the National Championship Figure Skating. The Challenge Cup is a competition in which young, up-and-coming talents in the age of 10 to seniors get the chance to measure themselves on a global level with their fellow athletes.

Guitar legend Eliades Ochoa, often called the Cuban Johnny Cash, will perform in PAARD on February 21st 2020. Being one of the most important members of Buena Vista Social Club, he worked with Compay Segundo to bring some new life into the career of the musical master. He recorded the first version of world hit Chan Chan and in 1997 he won a Grammy with Buena Vista Social Club for the best tropical Latin-act.

Movies That Matter Festival 2020 (until 28 February)

The first film titles for the Movies that Matter Festival are known. The Dutch documentary Allen against Allen by director Luuk Bouwman uses unique archive footage to paint a hitherto unknown image of pre-war fascism that gradually gained ground in the Netherlands. In the feature film Atlantis by Valentyn Vasyanovych, winner of the Horizons Award at the Venice film festival, a veteran from Eastern Ukraine goes in search of strength and hope for the future. Both films are shown in the theme program ’75 years of freedom ‘.

Fancy something else this weekend?

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary